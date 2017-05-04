Rouzer, NCGOP react to health care bill's passage

Relieved Republicans have pushed their prized health care bill through the House. The mostly party-line 217-213 vote advances a bill that addresses their longtime pledge to erase the 2010 Obama health care law.



Following the bill's passage, Congressman David Rouzer (R-NC) issued the following statement.

Today, the House of Representatives acted to reverse seven years of disastrous health care policy by repealing as much of Obamacare as allowable under the rules of Budget Reconciliation. Not only does the American Health Care Act create more choices fostering more competition, it expands the use of health savings accounts, reforms Medicaid by maximizing state flexibility, and protects the most vulnerable by prohibiting insurance companies from denying or rescinding coverage, or increasing premiums, for those with pre-existing conditions. Further, this legislation repeals every tax in Obamacare and makes the most significant entitlement reform in history by putting Medicaid, one of the main drivers of our national debt, on a budget

Robin Hayes, the chairman of the North Carolina GOP, also issued a statement regarding the health care bill vote.

I am very proud of North Carolina's Congressional Republicans for their unique and historic role in repealing and replacing Obamacare today. After putting in a great deal of time and energy, they were able to strengthen the bill to provide lower costs and more support for a sweeping majority of Americans that were cast hopeless by Obamacare. Our members have worked hard alongside President Trump to deliver a promise to the American people that will improve the lives of citizens not only in North Carolina, but around the entire country. Obamacare was a healthcare disaster, and I look forward to the much needed improvement that is to come.

Thursday's vote now sends the bill to the Senate. Many senators consider the House bill too harsh and it's expected to undergo substantial changes.

The House measure collapsed in March due to opposition by conservative and moderate GOP lawmakers. House leaders abandoned another attempt to pass the bill last week after support was lacking.



Leaders finally rounded up enough support after adding money aimed at helping seriously ill patients afford their medical costs.



Democrats said the bill would kick millions off coverage. They predicted Republicans would pay the price in next year's elections.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. WECT contributed to this report.