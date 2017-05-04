First at Four: Motherhood Matters offer support to moms - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First at Four: Motherhood Matters offer support to moms

One out of every seven mothers will suffer from a mood or anxiety disorder during or after pregnancy.

That’s where Motherhood Matters comes in.

Motherhood Matters is a program for moms who may be having some mental health issues.

The program offers support through all stages of becoming a mom, including infertility, pregnancy and the transition of becoming a new parent.

There’s also a free online support group that’s open to all moms.

Once a week, the group offers advice through an expert. Moms are encouraged to ask questions and seek advice.

