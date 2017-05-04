Anonymous donor gives shelter a box of 'smart' dog toys

Dogs at the Columbus County Animal Shelter received a box of toys from an anonymous donor this week. (Source: Columbus County Animal Shelter)

Dogs housed at the Columbus County Animal Shelter received a gift this week that will not only enrich their lives, but also engage their brains.

An anonymous donor gave a box full of dog toys to the shelter on Wednesday. These toys are designed to promote stimulation and interaction, requiring the dog to work to get the treat hidden inside the toy.

"The shelter staff is incredibly grateful to whoever provided this amazing present to the dogs of our shelter," Columbus County Animal Control Manager Joey Prince said in an email.

According to Prince, this type of enrichment is vital for dogs who have been at the shelter for more than 30 days.

Animals kept in cages for long periods of time with little or no interaction with the world at large often exhibit destructive or odd behaviors. Caged animals can look apathetic or depressed, and often overreact by displaying fear and aggression to new or sudden events, which makes adoption of these animals unlikely.

Each morning, staffers place treats inside these toys and pass them out to the dogs who have been at the shelter long term. Every afternoon, the toys are collected, washed and dried.

Prince said providing these toys for dogs can be expensive.

"This type of gift allows the shelter to keep dogs longer than 30 days, allowing more time for shelter staff to find these dogs their 'fur-ever' home," Prince said.

