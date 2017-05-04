NC State pays Keatts buyout to UNCW

NC State has paid the buyout money that former UNCW men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts owed to the Seahawks.

The transfer of $200,000 was completed Thursday. The money satisfied a liquidated damages clause triggered when Keatts resigned from the Seahawks in March to become the next head coach of the Wolfpack.

The transaction appears to be the last bit of business between Keatts and his former employer.

Keatts' contract did not stipulate a specific amount of time in which he had to pay the liquidated damages. This week, UNCW hired a new head women's basketball coach and the contract for Karen Barefoot includes a 60-day repayment deadline should she exercise her ability to terminate the contract early in the future.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.