Wells Fargo Golf Championship: Round 1 update

Updated at 3 PM

In 2012, his play against Tiger Woods helped lead Europe to a dramatic Ryder Cup win against the United States.

Francesco Molinari has plenty of experience in major competition, but is still searching for his first win on the PGA Tour. As of 3 PM at the Wells Fargo Championship, Molinari remains the clubhouse leader at -6, including a birdie at 18 that brought the crowd to its feet.

"The tee was up so even if it was into the wind I knew it was going to be a birdie chance," said Molinari. "Then I didn't play the hole as well as I would've like to, but when I got there on my 4th shot I had a good lie, it was a pretty makable chip so I just focused on trying to make it and it came out perfect and rolled right in."

Molinari got off to a blisterning start - with birdies on five of the last seven holes on the front nine. He ended strong as well, with two birdies on the final four.

Dustin Johnson finished at -2, four strokes back and tied for seventh, a solid return for the world #1 after missing the Masters due to back issues after a fall. Johnson had won his previous three events prior to the Masters, and is trying to become the first to win four tournaments in a row since Tiger Woods.

