Molinari takes lead at Eagle Point

In 2012, his play against Tiger Woods helped lead Europe to a dramatic Ryder Cup win against the United States.

Francesco Molinari has plenty of experience in major competitions but is still searching for his first win on the PGA Tour. He's off to a great start at the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point after taking the first-round lead with a 6-under 66.

Molinari's birdie at 18 brought the crowd to its feet.

"The tee was up so even if it was into the wind I knew it was going to be a birdie chance," said Molinari. "Then I didn't play the hole as well as I would've like to, but when I got there on my fourth shot I had a good lie, it was a pretty makeable chip so I just focused on trying to make it and it came out perfect and rolled right in."

Molinari got off to a blistering start - with birdies on five of the last seven holes on the front nine. He ended strong as well, with two birdies on the final four.

Dustin Johnson finished at -2, four strokes back and tied for seventh, a solid return for the world's No. 1 after missing the Masters due to back issues after a fall. Johnson had won his previous three events prior to the Masters, and is trying to become the first to win four tournaments in a row since Tiger Woods.

Alex Noren, J.B. Holmes, Grayson Murray and Brian Campell are tied for second at 5-under.

Phil Mickelson is tied for 31st at 1-under

