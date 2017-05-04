My Turn: Stories of humanity from the Wells Fargo Championship

We know all about the positive economic and PR impact taking place this week as this area hosts the Wells Fargo Championship. But what I’ve been inspired by are the stories of humanity being shared.

There’s the children from the Community Boys and Girls Club who got to visit Eagle Point Golf Club this week thanks to an anonymous donor who bought them tickets. For some, it was the first time they ever stepped foot on a golf course.

There’s the story we featured of Grace Holcomb, a youngster who plays with First Tee of Greater Wilmington. She got a once in a lifetime opportunity this week to caddy and learn from golfing legend, Phil Mickelson.

And then there’s Garrett Hardy. He’s a teenager in our region living with psoriatic arthritis. It happens to be the same affliction that affects Mickelson. Garrett’s mom wrote us, told us how Garrett felt an affinity to Mickelson because of this shared condition. With the golfer in town, she wanted to see if there was a way to meet him. We were happy to show you that meeting this week…with Mickelson taking time out of his busy schedule to meet with Garrett.

You don’t have to be a golf fan to appreciate the incredible stories of community taking place around here this week.

