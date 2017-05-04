The voice of the PGA is living the dream

Bill Rosinski can't believe he is getting paid to talk to the world's best golfers. (Source: WECT)

Once the voice of the Carolina Panthers, Rosinski is now the voice of PGA tour radio, and has been for the past nine years.

He walks around tour events doing play-by-plays on the fairways.

Like many others, Rosinski was blown away by the Eagle Point Golf Club. He spent the week preparing for the Wells Fargo Championship and said the course was in fantastic condition.

