Walking for kids one hole at a time

Dustin Johnson, also known as DJ, is a name everyone's talking about this week at the Wells Fargo Championship, but there's another DJ making waves at Eagle Point Golf Club.

DJ Gregory was born 10 weeks premature with cerebral palsy, his lungs barely functioning. Limited to army crawling most of his elementary years, he now walks every hole on the PGA Tour.

He hasn't missed a tournament event in over 10 years.

"I am a sports fanatic," Gregory said. "I love all sports, but golf is my favorite sport because I can play it."

He started walking the greens in 2008 with a cane, never using a cart. Last year alone, Gregory walked 3,300 holes, a total of 1,100 miles.

Each tournament he picks a different pro to follow, choosing golfers who support his charity organization, Walking for Kids. He started the organization in 2010 to help raise money for children with special needs.

Gregory is trying to raise awareness about cerebral palsy and show kids it is possible to live with the disease and still achieve their dreams.

"Everyone has a goal and a dream, and everyone should be given the opportunity to achieve their goals and dreams," Gregory said. "It doesn't matter if you are confined to a wheelchair or you need help with your daily activities."

He followed Harold Varner III through all 18 holes at Eagle Point on Thursday. Varner earned his first professional golf victory by winning the Australian PGA Championship. He is only the second American to win the tournament.

"HV3 is a really good dude," Gregory said. "We have so much fun together."

Varner admires Gregory's drive to raise awareness.

"I wouldn't do what he does. I just simply couldn't do it," Varner, who played college golf at East Carolina, said. "He is such a trooper. He never uses a cart, ever."

Varner is grateful for the time he's spent with Gregory during the tournament this week.

"It puts things in perspective," Varner said. "Everyday I get to wake up doing something I love. Sure, he would like to do that, but he loves walking, I think."

