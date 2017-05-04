ALDI to hold hiring event for Wilmington store

ALDI will be hosting a hiring event Wednesday, May 10, for its upcoming Wilmington store. (Source: ALDI)

The event will be held at the Hampton Inn Wilmington-Medical Park at 2320 S. 17th St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.

The store is looking to hire store associates. Starting pay would be $12 an hour.

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Must be 18 years or older to apply

High school diploma or GED preferred

Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday - Sunday

Retail experience preferred

Drug screening and background check

Ability to lift 45 pounds

