ALDI to hold hiring event for Wilmington store

ALDI will be hosting a hiring event Wednesday, May 10, for its upcoming Wilmington store.

The event will be held at the Hampton Inn Wilmington-Medical Park at 2320 S. 17th St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.

The store is looking to hire store associates. Starting pay would be $12 an hour.

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

  • Must be 18 years or older to apply
  • High school diploma or GED preferred
  • Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday - Sunday
  • Retail experience preferred
  • Drug screening and background check
  • Ability to lift 45 pounds

