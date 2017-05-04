79-year-old Southport man charged with sex crimes against child

A 79-year Southport man is accused of committing sex crimes against a child.

Rubin Smith Curtis was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

According to arrest warrants, one of the incidents that Curtis has been charged in happened in October 2013 while the other took place between Feb. 1 and May 1, 2014.

Curtis was booked under a $50,000 bond.

