US Army Corps of Engineers to conduct surveys at Carolina Beach

The US Army Corps of Engineers will perform pre-storm season surveys of the beach strand at Carolina Beach as part of the town's Storm Damage Reduction Program.

The surveys will take place from May 9-11 and will mostly be done during the morning hours around low tide.

Crews will be using ATVs and a laser surveying system called a LIDAR, which uses light from a laser to collect data for us in geographic information systems.

The engineers will use the data as a baseline for the current hurricane season.

If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact the US Army Corps of Engineers at 910-251-4709.

