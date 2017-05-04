New greens to be installed at Eagle Point after Wells Fargo Championship

Eagle Point Golf Club is receiving rave reviews as it hosts the Wells Fargo Championship. Defending champion James Hahn called the Tom Fazio layout a "Top 5" course he's ever played.

Others think it could be better.

"Our greens are really good, they are getting some age on them so it's time to try something different for our members to enjoy," said course superintendent Craig Walsh.

Walsh and his staff will begin the conversion to ultradwarf Bermuda grass in June.

"Ultradwarf Bermuda grass over the last ten years has became one of the really good putting surfaces so we're going to give ultradwarf a try and see how our members like it," Walsh said.

The conversion process should take eight to ten weeks to complete and will be minimally invasive to the existing surface.

"Right now we have eight weeks on the books but if something doesn't go right, we get too much or not enough rain or sun, it will slow that process down," Walsh added.

The new grass can be sprigged into the existing greens without tilling which means a faster process that is also less expensive. The ultradwarf Bermuda is also a more dense grass providing a pure putting surface.

"We'll hold them to Eagle Point standards and I think the members will be pleased when it's all done," Walsh said.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.