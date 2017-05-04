Snap a picture with a pro

Thousands of fans are lining the green, gripping their phones and cameras tight, ready to snap a picture of their favorite golfer at the Wells Fargo Golf Championship.

But there is one way to guarantee a picture with a pro.

Cardboard cutouts of some of the golfers, like Adam Scott and Phil Mickelson, with be around the course throughout the tournament.

Fans kept stopping by the Mickelson cutout Tuesday for a chance to chat one-on-one with the champ.

"I asked if I could replace his caddy, but he didn't respond at all," Jeff Knicholson, who came to watch the tournament, shrugged with a smile. "I'll take that as a no."

Knicholson and his brother-in-law, Harrison Peebles, both snapped a picture with Mickelson and had high spirits, even after the cutout refused to return Peebles' attempt at a high-five.

"On the course he seems to be jovial and very friendly, but today he seemed reserved," Peebles joked, saying Mickelson was quieter than he expected.

Fans can take a picture for free and see it on the big screen in the social media hub at Eagle Point.

They need to post the picture on social media using "#WellsFargoChamp" for it to pop up on the screen. Follow WECT's coverage of the tournament on social media using #PGAinILM.

