Sheriff's office looking for man missing since April 28

The New Hanover Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Demetrius Johnson, 52, was last seen at 126 Trombay Dr. in Wilmington on April 28.

Johnson is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

He has a grey beard and was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

