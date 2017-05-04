Amber Alert issued for missing Forsyth County 15-year-old girl

A statewide Amber Alert was issued shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday for a 15-year-old girl missing in Forsyth County.

Cassidy Ann Bottoms is 5 feet, 1 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes, and she was last seen wearing a black tube top with a V cut, pink, gray and blue palm tree leggings and black Converse shoes. Bottoms has a scar on her left lower lip, authorities said.

Forsyth County authorities said there are two alleged abductors in the incident, 24-year-old Deshawn Dante Townes and 20-year-old Joffey Lee Cutler.

