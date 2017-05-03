Wilmington Wine and Food Festival is a treat for your taste buds

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Chef Matt Register from Southern Smoke BBQ shared a recipe for bacon honey mustard potatoes in a cast iron skillet. (Source: WECT)

The Wilmington Wine and Food Festival kicks off next week.

Chef Matt Register from Southern Smoke BBQ is just one of those participating in the event.

The Garland chef has been featured on the Today Show.

Today, he spent a little time with Ashlea Kosikowski on WECT News First at Four and shared a recipe for bacon honey mustard potatoes in a cast iron skillet.

The Wilmington Wine and Food festival kicks off at Manna on Wednesday, May 10 and concludes with events at the Bellamy Mansion Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 13.

