Superintendent speaks out against proposed district merger

The superintendent of Whiteville City Schools opposed the idea of merging the two districts. (Source: WECT)

The topic of merging two school systems into one has been on the table for years in Columbus County, but now one superintendent is speaking out against the idea.

“Based upon everything that I have read and I have researched on merger, I am opposed to merging the two systems because I feel like children will not receive the benefits of a merged system,” Kenny Garland, Whiteville City Schools superintendent, said. “There’s a lot of things that go on in a school system. At the end of the day, the single most dynamic part is that classroom in terms of education, and with a loss of a million dollars coming in – approximately a million dollars coming in – to Columbus County and Whiteville City Schools to educate our children, I’m sure that we would see the impact on that.”

The county recently conducted a study into the financial impact of merging Columbus County Schools and Whiteville City Schools.

Garland explained each school system currently receives its own set of government funding.

Should the two systems merge, those sets of funding would not combine.

A page from the study reported the merger would decrease state funding allocations by an estimated $993,734.

However, the report also said there is a possible savings of $1,286,125 for a net possible savings of $292,391.

Garland said the exact amount of savings is still unclear, leaving some uncertainty behind.

Merging the two districts would mean a new superintendent, school board and central office organization. A total of 31 jobs would be cut, including 10 or 11 teaching positions.

Garland said the need for new and repaired facilities in both districts is the reason for the current debate.

“The county has facilities needs, the city has facilities needs, so we both have facilities needs,” Garland said. “We’ve both presented our proposals for long-term facility development and I think the commissioners are doing their due diligence in determining if a merged system would be a cost avoidance in order to fund these facilities.”

When WECT reached out to Columbus County Schools for comment in April, a spokesman for the district said the superintendent declined to speak on the matter.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.