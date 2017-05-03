Three people shot in Tabor City

Three people suffered gunshot wounds in Tabor City and police are gathering information on suspects. (Source: Raycom Media)

Three people suffered gunshot wounds on Wednesday evening in Tabor City.

According to Tabor City Police Chief Donald Dowless, two males and a female were hospitalized after being shot in the 500 block of Lewis Street around 7 p.m. Dowless said two of the victims were released from the hospital Thursday night and that another could get out sometime Thursday or early Friday.

Two people were wounded accidentally, according to Dowless.

No names were released, but Dowless said the victims are a 20-year-old male, a 21-year-old male and a 39-year-old female. Dowless added that information is being gathered on suspects for warrants to be issued.

