Mystery yacht appears off NC coast

Leopard, a yacht that went missing last year, was found Wednesday by a Morehead City water towing service. (Source: Contributed photo)

On Nov. 21, 2016, a 57-foot catamaran sailing yacht capsized 400 miles north of the Dominican Republic.

The crew was saved, but the yacht disappeared.

It appeared again on Wednesday when it was spotted off the North Carolina coast near Morehead City.

According to an email sent to WECT, Sea Tow, a 24-hour water tow service based in Morehead City, got a call at 6:30 Wednesday morning about the capsized boat 25 miles off the coast. They were the first to arrive on the scene and they realized it was the missing yacht when they saw the name on the boat: Leopard.

Six months after Leopard went missing, Sea Tow is bringing it into Morehead City. There was no word Wednesday night if the boat had made it to the dock yet.

