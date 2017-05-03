Free parking in downtown decks for Wells Fargo fans

Parking at some downtown parking decks is going to be free Thursday through Sunday for Wells Fargo Championship ticket holders.

In an effort to help alleviate congestion in the Hampstead area and to encourage the use of downtown shuttles, the following parking decks will be free of charge for Wells Fargo ticket holders beginning at 6 a.m. on Thursday through Sunday.

New Hanover County Library Parking Deck: 201 Chestnut Street (enter on Second Street)

City of Wilmington Second Street Parking Deck: 114 N. Second Street

City of Wilmington Market Street Parking Deck: 115 Market Street

Convention Center Parking Deck: 515 Nutt Street

Motorists should not park in reserved spots in each of these decks. A free trolley will run from these parking locations to the transportation hub.

For more information, contact Jessica Loeper at 910-616-1623 or email jloeper@nhcgov.com.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.