'Slam Jam' raises awareness about drunk driving

Laney High School hosted it's 8th annual "Slam Jam" on Wednesday afternoon to raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving. (Source: WECT)

Laney High School hosted its eighth annual "Slam Jam" on Wednesday afternoon to raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving.

The basketball game between students and teachers was the biggest of several events put on this week by the schools' sports marketing classes.

Students from those classes pick a different topic to focus on each year. Previous topics have included suicide and sexual assault prevention.

Jeremy Lewis teaches the sports marketing classes. He said the class always looks for a topic that affects the Laney community.

"Through our findings, drunk driving was the No. 1 community need," Lewis said. "We lost two individuals this year to a drunk driving accident."

All of the money raised from the game and other events will go to buy a memorial bench for the Laney students killed by drunk driving.

Princess Jenkins helped organize the event. She said the "Slam Jam" affects the entire community.

"We don't just do this for the money," Jenkins said. "We do this for the community to raise awareness. Yes, we would love to have the money to have our memorial bench for Dana, John and Ryan, but we also want to help spread the message across the world and across New Hanover County to stop drinking and driving."

For more information on the "Slam Jam," click here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.