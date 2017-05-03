Group works overtime to help promote safe boating

For the past 50 years, the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 10-5, based in Brunswick County, has been working to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, from the time you leave the dock to when you return. (Source: Pixabay)

It’s a new boating season in North Carolina. Each year, hundreds of people invest in a vessel and take to the water, but many will depart unprepared for the emergencies that could happen while on the water.

Preparation is key to a safe and enjoyable time in a boat. For the past 50 years, the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 10-5, based in Brunswick County, has been working to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, from the time you leave the dock to when you return.

"Our role is basically safety on the water, and our focus and our mission is safety of citizens, ports and waterways and that puts us on land in the classroom," said Carol Urgola, of USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 10-5. "It puts us on land in the marinas, and it puts us on the water with the Coast Guard."

One way to prepare yourself before getting underway is to take a boating safety course offered by the Coast Guard Auxiliary. The class can develop your skills on the water and improve safe boating practices.

Urgola says, however, many first-timers think piloting a boat is like driving a car - you pick one, jump in and take off. That's why, at this time of the year, one of Flotilla 10-5's most important jobs is offering free vessel safety checks.

"Many people think of boating as fun, which it is, but they also think of their boats as a toy rather that something that is a vehicle, just as your car is, and they don't always have everything that they need to be safe,” Urgola said.

Starting this weekend, the North Carolina Maritime Museum in Southport will have a display for the community to celebrate and thank the members of the local flotilla for their dedicated years of service to the Coast Guard and to those of us who enjoy boating in southeastern North Carolina.

Memorial Day weekend marks the official start to boating season, but National Safe Boating Week will begin May 20.

