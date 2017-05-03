Teen gets advice on living with psoriatic arthritis from Phil Mickelson

Garrett Hardy got a chance to meet his hero Wednesday.

We introduced you last week to Garrett, who has something in common with professional golfer Phil Mickelson.

They both suffer from psoriatic arthritis, a painful condition that causes joint swelling and inflammation.

Garrett was diagnosed when he was 13. He had to give up playing several sports.

However, one day, Garrett spotted Mickelson on TV, talking about his diagnosis.

Today, as the teen talked to Mickelson, the pro shared some advice with Garrett on living with the condition.

Mickelson told Garrett giving up sugar helped decrease his inflammation.

