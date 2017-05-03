Leland unveils plans for fire department merger

The Town of Leland unveiled plans for a merger between the town and Leland Fire and Rescue on Wednesday night. (Source: WECT)

The town has been working on the merger for several months and started the process this month when it hired full-time staff for the Westport station.

Town leaders invited residents to the Leland Town Hall to answer questions and explain the details behind the merger.

Leland plans to take over command of Leland Fire and Rescue on July 1. The department will be able to double the size at the stations for four firefighters to eight at a time. There also will be a supervisor who can focus on the operations of the station instead of going out on calls.

Leland Fire and Rescue Chief John Grimes said the increase will dramatically affect the services the department can provide.

"From my aspect as the fire chief, it's awesome because of the fact that we are getting to the citizens quicker," Grimes said. "We have always been complimented on the service of our volunteers and our career staff do. This will allow us to get there even quicker and respond to their needs quicker and be more reactive to the community's needs."

Both parties are still working with attorneys to finish the details of the merger. According to Town Manager David Hollis, Leland will give more than $600,000 to fund the new department. They currently give just over $64,0000.

However, Hollis said a majority of the funding for the new department will come from fire fees already in place in the county.

Belville resident Chuck Thurlow said he doesn't mind paying more if the services improve.

"It's small compared to the improved quality of service we are going to get and how well they take care of us today," Thurlow said. "Why would we want to take a chance with another town's fire department that's not as close just to save a few dollars? Makes more sense to me to know the person you have close to you now who is doing a good job for you."

Chief Grimes said the plans presented at Wednesday's meeting will be available on their social media pages.

