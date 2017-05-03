Expected business boom falls flat in Hampstead

Restaurant owners in Hampstead expected big crowds and long lines ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point. Michael Davis owns The Sawmill Grill off Highway 17, and said he had scheduled extra servers for the week.

“We ramped up for this week hoping we’d get a lot of PGA business and attendees but the first three days people have really avoided this whole area,” Davis said.

He thinks that was due to traffic on Monday, which delayed drivers up to 40 minutes. Davis said his regular crowds aren't coming, and that at least one group canceled their event. On Wednesday traffic was normal in the area, but Davis said things hadn't picked up yet.

“Traffic is as light as I’ve seen it in all the years we’ve been here,” he said.

Davis said the restaurant was catering several events at Eagle Point this week, and overall he welcomes the tournament even if it means a dip in business.

“I’m glad the PGA is here. It gets some notoriety for Wilmington and Eagle Point, Hampstead and Scott’s Hill. But I sure wish my customers would come back," he said, "Maybe I’ll see them next week.”

A few miles away at the Burrito Shak, Paul Kern said they had seen a slight increase in customers, but expect many more this weekend.

“We’re definitely prepping a little bit more than we normally are, got a few extra people on staff just to be able to handle any of the rushes that come through,” Kern said.

He added that the tournament had been all the talk at the restaurant, and he's glad to see the boost the area will get from the tournament.

