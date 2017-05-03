Wells Fargo Championship Round 1 tee times - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Wells Fargo Championship Round 1 tee times

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

THURSDAY

1ST TEE
Time    
6:50 AM    Rory Sabbatini, Stuart Appleby, Kyle Reifers
7:01 AM    Chesson Hadley, Charlie Beljan, Ricky Barnes
7:12 AM    Carl Pettersson, Dominic Bozzelli, J.T. Poston
7:23 AM    Mackenzie Hughes, Hunter Mahan, Retief Goosen
7:34 AM    Shane Lowry, Zach Johnson, Ben Martin
7:45 AM    D.A. Points, David Lingmerth, Brian Gay
7:56 AM    Pat Perez, Peter Malnati, Alex Cejka
8:07 AM    Bryce Molder, Willy Wilcox, Byeong Hun An
8:18 AM    Scott Stallings, Martin Laird, Spencer Levin
8:29 AM    Francesco Molinari, Shawn Stefani, Patton Kizzire
8:40 AM    Brandon Hagy, Ryan Brehm, Curtis Luck
8:51 AM    Sam Saunders, Ryan Armour, Chase Koepka
9:02 AM    Andrew Johnston, Joel Dahmen, Justin Lower
12:00 PM    Matt Jones, Chez Reavie, Chris Stroud
12:11 PM    Camilo Villegas, Morgan Hoffmann, Whee Kim
12:22 PM    Seung-Yul Noh, Cameron Tringale, Mark Hubbard
12:33 PM    Kevin Kisner, Emiliano Grillo, Stewart Cink
12:44 PM    Billy Hurley III, Daniel Berger, Steven Bowditch
12:55 PM    Wesley Bryan, Jon Rahm, Paul Casey
1:06 PM    James Hahn, J.B. Holmes, Phil Mickelson
1:17 PM    Brian Harman, Jason Bohn, Chad Collins
1:28 PM    Kevin Streelman, Derek Ernst, Martin Flores
1:39 PM    Brendon de Jonge, Tag Ridings, Steve Wheatcroft
1:50 PM    Steven Alker, Julian Etulain, Brett Drewitt
2:01 PM    Mark Anderson, Bobby Wyatt, Zack Sucher
2:12 PM    Tyler Aldridge, Nicholas Lindheim, Blake Kennedy
10TH TEE
Time    
6:50 AM    Michael Thompson, Andres Gonzales, Soren Kjeldsen
7:01 AM    Bob Estes, Shane Bertsch, Harold Varner III
7:12 AM    Ryo Ishikawa, Tim Wilkinson, Patrick Rodgers
7:23 AM    Nick Taylor, Ernie Els, Alex Noren
7:34 AM    William McGirt, Smylie Kaufman, Webb Simpson
7:45 AM    Patrick Reed, Adam Scott, Jim Furyk
7:56 AM    Dustin Johnson, Davis Love III, Bill Haas
8:07 AM    Ken Duke, Roberto Castro, John Peterson
8:18 AM    Brendon Todd, Scott Brown, Zac Blair
8:29 AM    Angel Cabrera, Cameron Percy, C.T. Pan
8:40 AM    Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa, Rick Lamb
8:51 AM    Richy Werenski, Trey Mullinax, Robby Shelton
9:02 AM    Tom Hoge, Miguel Angel Carballo, Carter Jenkins
12:00 PM    Harris English, Mark Wilson, Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
12:11 PM    Chad Campbell, Jason Kokrak, Tyrone Van Aswegen
12:22 PM    Geoff Ogilvy, Boo Weekley, Greg Owen
12:33 PM    Fabian Gomez, Chris Kirk, Kevin Na
12:44 PM    Vaughn Taylor, J.J. Henry, Vijay Singh
12:55 PM    Hudson Swafford, Graeme McDowell, Nick Watney
1:06 PM    Greg Chalmers, Troy Merritt, Robert Streb
1:17 PM    Will MacKenzie, David Hearn, Luke List
1:28 PM    Johnson Wagner, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryan Blaum
1:39 PM    Lucas Glover, Derek Fathauer, Brett Stegmaier
1:50 PM    Brad Fritsch, Jonathan Randolph, Seamus Power
2:01 PM    Kevin Tway, Grayson Murray, Brian Campbell
2:12 PM    Xander Schauffele, Sebastian Munoz, Savio Nazareth

