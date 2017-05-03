Wells Fargo Championship Round 1 tee times

THURSDAY

1ST TEE

Time

6:50 AM Rory Sabbatini, Stuart Appleby, Kyle Reifers

7:01 AM Chesson Hadley, Charlie Beljan, Ricky Barnes

7:12 AM Carl Pettersson, Dominic Bozzelli, J.T. Poston

7:23 AM Mackenzie Hughes, Hunter Mahan, Retief Goosen

7:34 AM Shane Lowry, Zach Johnson, Ben Martin

7:45 AM D.A. Points, David Lingmerth, Brian Gay

7:56 AM Pat Perez, Peter Malnati, Alex Cejka

8:07 AM Bryce Molder, Willy Wilcox, Byeong Hun An

8:18 AM Scott Stallings, Martin Laird, Spencer Levin

8:29 AM Francesco Molinari, Shawn Stefani, Patton Kizzire

8:40 AM Brandon Hagy, Ryan Brehm, Curtis Luck

8:51 AM Sam Saunders, Ryan Armour, Chase Koepka

9:02 AM Andrew Johnston, Joel Dahmen, Justin Lower

12:00 PM Matt Jones, Chez Reavie, Chris Stroud

12:11 PM Camilo Villegas, Morgan Hoffmann, Whee Kim

12:22 PM Seung-Yul Noh, Cameron Tringale, Mark Hubbard

12:33 PM Kevin Kisner, Emiliano Grillo, Stewart Cink

12:44 PM Billy Hurley III, Daniel Berger, Steven Bowditch

12:55 PM Wesley Bryan, Jon Rahm, Paul Casey

1:06 PM James Hahn, J.B. Holmes, Phil Mickelson

1:17 PM Brian Harman, Jason Bohn, Chad Collins

1:28 PM Kevin Streelman, Derek Ernst, Martin Flores

1:39 PM Brendon de Jonge, Tag Ridings, Steve Wheatcroft

1:50 PM Steven Alker, Julian Etulain, Brett Drewitt

2:01 PM Mark Anderson, Bobby Wyatt, Zack Sucher

2:12 PM Tyler Aldridge, Nicholas Lindheim, Blake Kennedy

10TH TEE

Time

6:50 AM Michael Thompson, Andres Gonzales, Soren Kjeldsen

7:01 AM Bob Estes, Shane Bertsch, Harold Varner III

7:12 AM Ryo Ishikawa, Tim Wilkinson, Patrick Rodgers

7:23 AM Nick Taylor, Ernie Els, Alex Noren

7:34 AM William McGirt, Smylie Kaufman, Webb Simpson

7:45 AM Patrick Reed, Adam Scott, Jim Furyk

7:56 AM Dustin Johnson, Davis Love III, Bill Haas

8:07 AM Ken Duke, Roberto Castro, John Peterson

8:18 AM Brendon Todd, Scott Brown, Zac Blair

8:29 AM Angel Cabrera, Cameron Percy, C.T. Pan

8:40 AM Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa, Rick Lamb

8:51 AM Richy Werenski, Trey Mullinax, Robby Shelton

9:02 AM Tom Hoge, Miguel Angel Carballo, Carter Jenkins

12:00 PM Harris English, Mark Wilson, Gonzalo Fdez-Castano

12:11 PM Chad Campbell, Jason Kokrak, Tyrone Van Aswegen

12:22 PM Geoff Ogilvy, Boo Weekley, Greg Owen

12:33 PM Fabian Gomez, Chris Kirk, Kevin Na

12:44 PM Vaughn Taylor, J.J. Henry, Vijay Singh

12:55 PM Hudson Swafford, Graeme McDowell, Nick Watney

1:06 PM Greg Chalmers, Troy Merritt, Robert Streb

1:17 PM Will MacKenzie, David Hearn, Luke List

1:28 PM Johnson Wagner, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryan Blaum

1:39 PM Lucas Glover, Derek Fathauer, Brett Stegmaier

1:50 PM Brad Fritsch, Jonathan Randolph, Seamus Power

2:01 PM Kevin Tway, Grayson Murray, Brian Campbell

2:12 PM Xander Schauffele, Sebastian Munoz, Savio Nazareth