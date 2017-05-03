Wells Fargo Championship Round 1 tee times

Parking at some downtown parking decks is going to be free Thursday through Sunday for Wells Fargo Championship ticket holders.More >>
Parking at some downtown parking decks is going to be free Thursday through Sunday for Wells Fargo Championship ticket holders.More >>
First-round tee times for the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point Golf Club.More >>
First-round tee times for the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point Golf Club.More >>
Kids from the First Tee of Greater Wilmington spent the day Wednesday caddying for the tour professionals on two of the course's par-three holes.More >>
Kids from the First Tee of Greater Wilmington spent the day Wednesday caddying for the tour professionals on two of the course's par-three holes.More >>
Typically, when you think of swimming pool noodles and plumbing pipes, you don't think of golf.More >>
Typically, when you think of swimming pool noodles and plumbing pipes, you don't think of golf.More >>
Chicago Bears head coach John Fox participated in the Wells Fargo Championship Pro-Am Wednesday - and shared his thoughts on a number of storylines, from the Bears NFL Draft Pick, to hometown kicker and Hoggard alum Connor Barth, who recently just resigned with the Bears.More >>
Chicago Bears head coach John Fox participated in the Wells Fargo Championship Pro-Am Wednesday - and shared his thoughts on a number of storylines, from the Bears NFL Draft Pick, to hometown kicker and Hoggard alum Connor Barth, who recently just resigned with the Bears.More >>