Inside the Ropes: Officers take Wells Fargo assignments seriously

A New Hanover County Sheriff's deputy, looking at camera, monitors the crowd after Phil Mickelson finished playing in Wednesday's pro-am. (Source: WECT)

Security at PGA Tour events usually isn't a problem, and it isn't only because the crowds, for the most part, are well behaved.

A team of officials, including members of the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, do plenty of work before and during the Wells Fargo Championship to make sure things run smoothly for golfers and spectators.

"These guys have done an excellent job," Wells Fargo security director Jerry Sennett said Wednesday, referring to the New Hanover officers who are working at the tournament. "Starting last year, they went above and beyond to make sure they knew what was required of them."

In addition to the security detail checking the thousands of fans who filter through the Eagle Point Golf Club gates, officers accompany players inside the ropes as well. They keep an eye on the crowd while the crowd watches the on-course action.

Tasks like keeping overzealous fans from running onto the course or dealing with an overly intoxicated patron are obvious requirements for the officers, but the selection process for who works the tournament involves actual knowledge of golf.

"We try to pick people who like the game and understand it, but even if they don't, we're here to do a job and we're up to it," New Hanover County Chief Deputy K.W. Sarvis said.

Sarivs got hands-on golf security experience at last year's Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, walking 21 holes at Quail Hollow and Sennett, who has been the Wells Fargo Championship security director for 14 years, briefed the local officers.

"We walked with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers side-by-side," Sarvis said. "Just kind of looked at how they did it. We came back, got our team together and started talking about what was important. ... (Sennett) talked with our guys about what to expect, what to look out for.

"It's almost like anywhere else. You can tell when somebody's up to no good."

The temptation to watch world-class players like Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and others is probably there for the officers this week, but even during the more relaxed setting of Wednesday's pro-am, the on-course security was all business, monitoring the crowd non-stop and even sticking close to Mickelson as the five-time major champion signed autographs for nearly an hour after his round.

"We cannot be like a regular spectator," Sarvis said, adding that most of the officers inside the ropes have at least 10-to-15 years of experience. "The bottom line is, we've got a job to do."

Sennett said that during his time with the Wells Fargo tournament, only 10 arrests have been made.

