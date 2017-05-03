Water main break on Silver Terra Drive forces boil advisory

Crews with the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority are at the scene of a water main break on Silver Terra Drive near the intersection of Carolina Beach Road.

The outer southbound lane of Carolina Beach Road and the through lane for Matteo Drive will be closed as crews work to repair the water main break.

The repairs are expected to take several hours.

A precautionary boil advisory has been issued by CFPUA for about 25 customers who are affected.

