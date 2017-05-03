ICE deports Honduran man wanted in 1993 machete murders

A Honduran fugitive wanted for double murder in his home country and arrested in North Carolina has been deported by immigration officers.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Francisco Escobar-Orellana is accused of hacking two men to death with a machete at a liquor store in 1993. A warrant for his arrest was issued by Honduran authorities in May 2005.

ICE agents arrested Escobar-Orellana near his home in Hope Mills on Feb. 21. Officials said he illegally entered the United States at an unknown time and place.

A federal judge subsequently ordered that Escobar-Orellana be removed from the United States.

On Monday, Escobar-Orellana was transferred from a detention center in Lumpkin, Georgia to a nearby airport and flown back to Honduras where he was handed over to law enforcement.

"ICE is focused on identifying, arresting and removing public safety threats, such as convicted criminal aliens and gang members, as well as individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws," said ERO Atlanta Field Office Director Sean Gallagher. “ICE Fugitive Operations Teams conduct targeted enforcement operations toward these identified threats to public safety. North Carolina residents are safer today thanks to the professionalism and hard work of these dedicated officers.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.