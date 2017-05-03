Dustin Johnson on Eagle Point: ‘The golf course is in perfect condition’

Adam Scott is not familiar with the course but is working to get a game plan in place. (Source: WECT)

Two of the top ten golfers in the world sang praises of Eagle Point’s golf course Wednesday after playing its 18 holes for the first time.

“It’s really flawless out there,” said tenth-ranked Adam Scott during a pre-tournament press conference Wednesday. “I mean, the condition is exactly what everyone’s been talking about, so it’s amazing. It’s a pleasure to play.”

Like most of the field, Scott is not familiar with the course but is working to get a game plan in place.

"You're going to have to be really sharp with all aspects of your game this week, from coming in with the second shots to pitching," Scott said. "Because you're going to hit some good shots that going to fade off the green, you're going to have to chip well, they're going to be tough."

Dustin Johnson, ranked first, said the course was in perfect condition.

“The golf course is in perfect condition. Fairways are perfect, greens are perfect,” Johnson said. “I really like the golf course. I think’s it’s challenging. Especially if the wind picks up, it’s going to be very challenging.”

When asked the status of his back he injured in a recent fall, Johnson, who has won the last three events he’s played, said he felt 100 percent recovered.

“It took about three weeks [to recover],” Johnson said. “Last Friday probably was the first day I hit balls and I didn’t feel it. It was just bruised badly.”

Scott is scheduled to tee off from the tenth hole at 7:45 a.m. Thursday. Johnson is set to tee off immediately after.

