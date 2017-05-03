Barefoot named UNCW women's basketball coach, contract released

It's official! UNCW has named Karen Barefoot the new women's basketball head coach.

Barefoot is a nationally-known women's basketball coach and has built successful programs at four different institutions.

Most recently, Barefoot led the Lady Monarchs of Old Dominion with a 103-93 record, including five winning seasons and three postseason appearances.

“I am really excited about becoming the next head women’s basketball coach at UNCW and I look forward to being a part of the Seahawk family,” Barefoot said in a news release. “There is so much potential for this program to reach success and I am excited to be a part of it.

“We’re very excited about welcoming Karen to the Seahawk family,” said Jimmy Bass, UNCW’s athletic director. “She will bring a tremendous amount of passion and energy to the program. Karen is well-connected in women’s basketball circles and has a proven track record of success on many levels. We’re confident she will build a program here that we can all be proud of.”

Barefoot signed a 5-year contract with an annual salary of $135,000 each year. The contract also calls for supplemental compensation of $35,000 in the first year. Barefoot has the opportunity to increase that supplemental pay by $10,000 each year in years 2-5 of the deal if she cooperates with marketing efforts, attends a minimum number of Seahawk Club/Alumni Association events, complies with the rules of the CAA and NCAA and maintains a winning percentage of .500 or greater in regular season CAA games. Barefoot would have to pay the university $170,000 if she chooses to end her contract early. That money would be due within sixty days of leaving the university.

Barefoot has Wilmington ties - both her father and uncle were born in the area.

Prior to taking over at Old Dominion, Barefoot was the head coach for three seasons at CAA rival Elon, piloting the Phoenix to 37 victories, including the program’s first 20-win season in 2010-11, along with an appearance in the Women’s Basketball Invitational.

Year-by-Year as a Head Coach

Year School Record Conf. Postseason

2016-17 Old Dominion 17-14 11-7

2015-16 Old Dominion 17-17 10-8 C-USA Runner-Up

2014-15 Old Dominion 21-13 11-7 C-USA Semifinals, WNIT Second Round

2013-14 Old Dominion 18-16 9-7 C-USA Quarterfinals, WNIT Second Round

2012-13 Old Dominion 19-12 10-8 WNIT First Round

2011-12 Old Dominion 11-21 7-11 CAA Quarterfinals

2010-11 Elon 20-13 12-8 SoCon Quarterfinals/WBI

2009-10 Elon 12-19 6-14 SoCon Quarterfinals

2008-09 Elon 5-26 2-18 SoCon Quarterfinals

2004-05 Lenoir-Rhyne 16-12 9-5

2003-04 Lenoir-Rhyne 17-11 11-3

2002-03 Lenoir-Rhyne 18-12 7-7 SAC Champions/NCAA Regional

2001-02 Lenoir-Rhyne 19-9 9-7

2000-01 Apprentice 24-3 4-0 NSCAA National Champions

1999-00 Apprentice 23-5 5-2 NSCAA Fourth Place

1998-99 Apprentice 16-11 4-1 NSCAA Third Place

1997-98 Apprentice 15-8 0-0

1996-97 Apprentice 13-12 0-0

1995-96 Apprentice 12-2 0-0

Record at Old Dominion 103-93

Record at Elon 37-58

Record at Lenoir-Rhyne 70-44

Record at Apprentice 103-41

Totals 313-236

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.