Pool noodles and plumbing pipes: Golf's new key to success?

Typically, when you think of swimming pool noodles and plumbing pipes, you don't think of golf.

Tim Wilkinson is changing that. In fact, these tools are helping him improve his form.

Wilkinson, the 38 year old New Zealander, had perhaps the most interesting new device on him during practice rounds this week. While most golfers hit the driving range with nothing on the tee, Wilkinson could be spotted with the tools that he bought - and not at any sporting goods store.

"A couple of things I picked up from Home Depot and Target, some plumbing devices and swim noodles," Wilkinson said. "Just working on my shaft play and hand path on my swing."

Wilkinson hasn't yet notched his first PGA Tour win, but he's certainly putting steps together to improve his swing and his form, unconventionally. In a sport where the pros are constantly looking to fine tune their swing, every opportunity to perfect muscle memory matters.

"Just trying to make them (my hands) a bit more neutral," Wilkinson said. "At the moment, I made this about a month ago, two months ago. I've just been trying to hit a bag of balls with this thing every day."

Whether it helps Wilkinson earn his first win on the Tour is yet to be seen. He's yet to play Eagle Point before. But he perhaps has one of the most innovate contraptions on the driving range. Maybe he might soon need a patent for it if it leads to victories.

"I was sick of taking my clubs inside and I was sick of getting my hands too high at impact," he concluded. "That was the inspiration for it."

