ShotLink System tracks player stats in real-time

The ShotLink System is being used this week for the Wells Fargo Championship.

The system is operated by a small staff of PGA TOUR employees and a volunteer workforce to collect scoring and statistical data on every shot by every player in real-time.

It normally takes approximately 350 volunteers per event to score the golf tournament. This equates to approximately three man years of effort (between staff and volunteers). The annual ShotLink volunteer count on the PGA TOUR is approximately 10,000.

The vision of the system is to "Turn data into information, information into knowledge, and knowledge into entertainment."

Each golf course is mapped prior to the event so a digital image of each hole is used as background information in order to calculate exact locations and distances between any two coordinates (e.g. tee box and the player's first shot or the shot location and the location of the hole).

