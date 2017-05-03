Bears coach John Fox plays in Wells Fargo pro-am

Chicago Bears head coach John Fox participated in the Wells Fargo Championship Pro-Am Wednesday and shared his thoughts on a number of storylines, from the Bears NFL Draft pick to hometown kicker and Hoggard alum Connor Barth, who recently just resigned with the Bears.

Chicago made a somewhat surprising move in drafting Mitch Trubisky and Fox shot down any thoughts that he and his general manager were not on the same page.

"That's ludicrous," Fox said. "I think anytime you pick this high in the draft, the GM and the head coach understand how important in is, so you're definitely on the same page."

Fox is excited about what Trubisky will bring to the team, though it appears he will back up former NC State quarterback Mike Glennon for the time being.

"He's a high character guy. Somebody we've done a lot of research on, we like his skill set. Regardless of what outside people say, we're committed to him, have a big conviction, and we're excited to have him."

Hoggard and UNC graduate Connor Barth will be back in Chicago next season to play under Fox, and this is not the first time the two have been paired together.

"I had some experience with Connor before in Denver, and he came in, really kind of got us on track in terms of field goal percentage and field goal kicking percentage," Fox said. "So we had an opportunity, made a change in kicker, brought Connor in, thought he had a good season."

Chicago Bears head coach John Fox after his round chatting former @HoggardSports standout Connor Barth, who just resigned with the Bears. pic.twitter.com/Bkq7mkVw3A — AJ Ricketts (@AJRicketts) May 3, 2017

Fox's golf game hasn't shown as much success as his coaching career, but he remained a big fan of the Wilmington course that will host its first PGA Tour event in 47 years starting tomorrow.

"My round's terrible, whether it's at Quail Hollow or Eagle Point," said Fox, moments before catching up with Barth. "But this is a great golf course. I've played here before. I know the players are going to be excited about playing."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.