Leland man accused of making meth

A man is accused of making meth in his Leland home.

Tyler Justin Demas, 33, was arrested Tuesday at his residence on Blueray Drive after a joint investigation by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office's Vice-Narcotics Unit and North Carolina Probation and Parole.

The SBI was called in to clean up the scene.

Demas has been charged with manufacturing meth, two counts of possessing/distributing a meth precursor and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond has been set at $75,000.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety, Demas has multiple previous convictions for charges including larceny and drug possession. He was on parole at the time of his recent arrest after serving a four-month prison sentence after a 2016 conviction for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

