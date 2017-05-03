Inmate dies in apparent suicide at Pender Correctional

An inmate at the Pender Correctional Institution died in an apparent suicide Wednesday morning.

According to officials with the NC Department of Public Safety, 31-year-old Dennis Dickerson was found unresponsive in his cell just after 6 a.m.

Prison medical staff and local paramedics responded and tried to resuscitate Dickerson, but were unsuccessful.

Dickerson was serving a nearly 7-year prison sentence after convictions of habitual felon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was scheduled to be released on July 15, 2022.

