Trading in a 9 iron for a rolling pin

By: Bill Murray, Reporter/Anchor
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Not every pro golfer competing in the Wells Fargo Championship was on the green Wednesday morning. 

Instead, Chesson Hadley, a Raleigh native, swapped out his 9 iron for a rolling pin and spent a little time in the Bojangles' kitchen.

Golfing fans who follow Hadley on Twitter, and there are more than 11,000 of them, know he tweets Bojangles' chicken is one of his favorite meals. Wednesday, he was in charge of the biscuits.

Hadley doesn't take life too seriously and wants everyone heading to Eagle Point to have a good time.

"You know we're the best in the world and just go and enjoy and see some cool shots," Hadley said. "Laugh the amateurs when they mess up.  I've said it a million times, just go in enjoy yourself."

Hadley is one of more than a dozen golfers with North Carolina ties at the Wells Fargo Championship. 

