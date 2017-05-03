Trading in a 9 iron for a rolling pin

Hadley doesn't take life too seriously and wants everyone heading to Eagle Point to have a good time. (Source: WECT)

Chesson Hadley, a Raleigh native, swapped out his 9 iron for a rolling pin and spent a little time in the Bojangles' kitchen. (Source: WECT)

Not every pro golfer competing in the Wells Fargo Championship was on the green Wednesday morning.

Instead, Chesson Hadley, a Raleigh native, swapped out his 9 iron for a rolling pin and spent a little time in the Bojangles' kitchen.

Golfing fans who follow Hadley on Twitter, and there are more than 11,000 of them, know he tweets Bojangles' chicken is one of his favorite meals. Wednesday, he was in charge of the biscuits.

I'll be making biscuits and manning the @Bojangles1977 drive thru on S College St tom AM. If you're here for @WellsFargoGolf come say hello! — Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) May 3, 2017

Hadley doesn't take life too seriously and wants everyone heading to Eagle Point to have a good time.

"You know we're the best in the world and just go and enjoy and see some cool shots," Hadley said. "Laugh the amateurs when they mess up. I've said it a million times, just go in enjoy yourself."

Hadley is one of more than a dozen golfers with North Carolina ties at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.