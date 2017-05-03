Amateurs get their final shot at Eagle Point

Scott Custer, Live Oak Bank President, walking up to the green on No. 3 (Source - WECT)

Wednesday gave amateurs one last crack at the Tom Fazio layout at Eagle Point Golf Club as the final Pro-Am of the week tee'd off before the sun was officially up.

World number one Dustin Johnson went off the first tee at 6:45 a.m., he undoubtedly was the draw for spectators, but for playing partners like his and others, it was about the opportunity to play along side the best in the world.

"It's a thrill," Eagle Point Golf Club member Bill Rudisill said. "You've got nerves but like the pro's say, if you're not nervous you're not doing it right."

Rudisill, his amateur partners Bob Cherry and Scott Custer, played with PGA Tour Pro and Charlotte resident Jason Kokrak

"We have fun with them," Kokrak said. "Play is a little bit slower than we'd like, but we're still able to get some work in before the rounds count tomorrow."

"They're going to be way out in front of us," Rudisill said. "We're just going to watch them play and try to enjoy it and really experience the pro golfers."

Wednesday's Pro-Am was the first full 18-hole round for Kokrak, but he's already impressed with what he's seen of Eagle Point Golf Club.

"It reminds me of some of the northern courses, it's much hillier than I'd expect for this part of the state. It's really in incredible shape," Kokrak said.

