Man tries to rob North Carolina bank training office

It looked like a bank so it must have had money a robber could take, right? No.



Police say a man walked into the First National Bank training center in Greensboro on Tuesday afternoon and demanded cash. Police spokeswoman Susan Danielsen said the suspect thought the training facility was a real bank and used real money. It doesn't.



The suspect left with nothing.



No one was hurt in the failed holdup.



No arrests have been made.

