Seahawk golfers get CAA nods

UNCW golfers Thomas Eldridge and Patrick Cover were named to the men's golf All-CAA First Team.

This marks the third All-CAA selection for Eldridge and the second for Cover.

"Thomas and Patrick both put in the time and effort it takes to earn All-Conference honors," said UNCW head coach Matt Clark. "They've been able to make adjustments to their games when needed and have been successful this season. They're very deserving of these honors."

