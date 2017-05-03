Portions of Carolina Beach State Park to close for filming

Portions of Carolina Beach State Park will be closed Thursday, May 4, and for part of next week as a crew films scenes for the TNT show Good Behavior. (Source: WECT)

According to state park officials, Nature Trail Lane, the Flytrap Trail parking area and a portion of Swamp Trail nearest the group camping sites will be closed Thursday and then again Monday, May 8 through Wednesday, May 10.

Camping scenes will be filmed for the show.

Hikers are asked to use the visitor center or marina parking areas to access trails on those days.

