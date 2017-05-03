Chat with the Chief set for Wrightsville Beach

Wrightsville Beach residents and business owners are invited to Chat with the Chief on Thursday, May 4. (Source: WECT)

The event will begin at 5:15 p.m. in the Public Safety Building Training Room at the Wrightsville Beach Police Department.

WBPD Police Chief Dan House will be on hand to "discuss neighborhood issues, identify problems, discuss police/community relations, and to establish community partnerships."

Those who are unable to attend the meeting also can email questions for Chief House to Diana Zeunen at dzeunen@towb.org.

