Seahawk tennis teams rack up CAA honors

UNCW head coach Mait DuBois was named the CAA men's tennis Coach of the Year and Ignasi de Rueda was named the league's rookie of the year on Tuesday.

Two weeks ago, DuBois led the Seahawks to their third CAA title in five seasons. This is the fifth time he has been named the league's coach of the year since 2009.

De Rueda compiled a 14-4 dual match record and has won seven of his last eight matches.

UNCW junior Andres Torres and sophomore Agustin Savarino were first-team All-CAA selections.

De Rueda was a second-team selection in singles, and freshman Michael Morphy was a second-team pick in doubles.

Josh Hublitz was named to the All-Academic Team.

In women's tennis, junior Madara Straume was a first team All-CAA selection. She also teamed up with Sabrina Barisano to make the All-CAA First Team for doubles.

Alix Theodossiou was an all-academic team pick.

