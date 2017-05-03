UNCW men's tennis to face top seed Wake Forest in NCAA Regional

The UNCW men's tennis team will take on the nation's top seed, Wake Forest, in the first round of the NCAA Regional. (Source: UNCW)

The UNCW men's tennis team will take on the nation's top seed, Wake Forest, in the first round of the NCAA Regional.

The match will be held on Friday, May 12, on Winston-Salem.

"To see you name come up is pretty exciting, so it's rewarding," said UNCW head coach Mait DuBois on Tuesday. "If you had told me when these guys were moving in that we were going to be here right now, I would be surprised. We put in a lot of work to get to this point. Playing the No. 1 team in the country is a great opportunity and our team is not one to back down from anyone.



"With our young group, the more experience they get, the better. Every bit of this will make us better in the years to come. We're going to do our thing and compete like no one else competes - that's what you can expect."

The Seahawks (14-8) feature eight freshmen on their roster.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.