Man injured in early morning shooting on Dawson Street

A 54-year-old man was injured in a shooting on Dawson Street early Wednesday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

A 54-year-old man was injured in a shooting on Dawson Street early Wednesday morning.

According to the Sgt. Kevin Smith with the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1400 block of Dawson Street just before 4:30 a.m.

A man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds had managed to reach a business in the area and was on the phone with 911 when officers arrived.

The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he is being treated for apparently non-life threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Smith.

The investigation is ongoing.

ShotSpotter alerts were also received 16 other times between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday .

According to New Hanover County dispatch, it received a total of 14 alerts of possible gunfire in the 1900 block of Kent Street and the 2100 block of Wrightsville Avenue at approximately 10 p.m.

ShotSpotter alerted officials of another possible shooting at 1:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of Dawson Street.

Another activation took place at 3:38 a.m. in the 3500 block of Metting Road.

According to Smith, there were no signs of injuries or property damage in those three incidents.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.