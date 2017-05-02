Anonymous donor gives Wells Fargo tickets to CBGC kids who have never seen a golf course

Close to a dozen kids from the Community Boys and Girls Club attended their first golf event during the practice round at the Wells Fargo Championship Tuesday. An anonymous donor provided the tickers so they could attend (Source: WECT)

It was a first for close to a dozen kids from the Community Boys and Girls Club.

Thanks to an anonymous donor they attended their first PGA event during the practice round of the Wells Fargo Championship Tuesday.

For most, it was the first time they set foot on a golf course.

"Actually first time at a golf course like this or participating in an event like this," says Jamel Conyers, program director at the Community Boys and Girls Club.

Conyers did not disclose who donated the tickets but said the club was grateful for the opportunity to take the kids to Eagle Point Golf Club.

"A lot of them don't participate in golf, although a lot of them say they can play it, but we'll see when we get back to our unit at the Community Boys and Girls Club," Conyers said with a smile.

