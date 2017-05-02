Wilmington City Council hears proposed future budget

Funding for transportation, affordable housing, parks and programs designed to help at-risk youth in Wilmington will continue with a slight tax decrease if the new recommended budget is approved.

Wilmington City Council heard the recommended 2017-2018 fiscal year budget at its meeting Tuesday.

The total budget would amount to $217 million with $111 million belonging to the general fund.

The tax rate would decrease by less than one-sixth of a penny.

City leaders said there will be increased funding for affordable housing and programs preventing youth violence.

Projects from the transportation bond and recently approved parks bond would also move forward.

"Our citizens have told us in a myriad of ways that those things are important, and all of those things including the affordable housing, the efforts to reach out to youth, and certainly our infrastructure needs are all included in our strategic plan which is really a big picture road map for how the city spends the public's money and what we do day to day,” Malissa Talbert, city spokeswoman, said.

The public will be able to weigh in at a hearing May 16.

The first council vote will take place June 6 and the second and final vote will happen June 20.

Talbert said the full budget document will be available on the city’s website Wednesday.

