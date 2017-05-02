Medical staff on site at Wells Fargo Championship in case of emergencies

Medical staff will be on site all week at Wells Fargo Championship in case of emergencies, including OBGYN physicians (Source: Pixabay)

An estimated 25,000 people will attend the Wells Fargo Championship this week.

With that many spectators and professional golfers, doctors and emergency crews will be on site through Sunday in case of medical emergencies.

Only two days into the tournament, doctors have already treated spectators and pro golfers.

"We've see some folks who had some dehydration, some insect injuries and bites, not much sunburn yet, some abdominal pain, and low back pain," says Dr. William Sutton, an orthopaedic surgeon with New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

One of the players, in fact, had to withdraw from the tournament Tuesday because of back problems.

"I talked with one of the players who had to withdraw because his back was giving him trouble and he just didn't think he was able to make it through the tournament," said Dr. Sutton.

Due to patient confidentiality rules, Dr. Sutton could not disclose what player he treated.

Medical tents are set up on the course including a mobile bike unit.

There's even an OBGYN tent.

"We have an OBGYN team available for the spouses and the tournament officials' spouses if they have any obstetric or gynecological concerns," Dr. Sutton explains.

