Study: Coastal sharks bouncing back from years of overfishing

A study shows several shark populations are making a comeback on the coast after decades of over-fishing wiped them out. (Source: WECT)

Scientists have discovered a growing abundance of six species of coastal sharks after years of overfishing threatened their populations.

The study, published in February, comes just in time for tourist season in southeastern North Carolina. Shark experts and advocates want beachgoers to develop respect for the ocean's top predator instead of fear they say can be perpetrated by what we see in movies.

"People think that sharks are bad and we should hunt them and kill them," said Joe Sanders, who claims he's swum with dozens of different shark species. "We have got to realize that sharks are very very important part of the balance of nature out in the ocean."

The balance has been off for decades. The same study published in February estimates 60-99 percent reductions in the six shark populations in the 1980s.

"Without the management of those top predators you really end up with an ecosystem that is not properly functioning and could spell the end of a given ecosystem," said Brian Dorn, associate director of the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.

The experts also want swimmers to know the "Do's and Don'ts" if you encounter a shark.

"Dusk and dawn are two of the most active times," Dorn said. "Being in the water at those times is a heightened risk of encountering a shark."

If you find yourself too close to those fins for comfort, the experts say stay calm and remember we are not a part of their diet. When the sharks do lash out, it is not on purpose.

"Those encounters happen because they make the mistake thinking that was a small prey item," Dom said.

The relationship with sharks this summer and every summer that follows comes down to respect. The same amount of respect Dorn and other shark advocates expect you to give the rest of the coast.

"If they want to enjoy the beach, they have to save the beach," Dorn added. "Part of the beach means saving the ecosystem and that means they need a healthy ocean and sharks are a huge part of that."

